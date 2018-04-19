Gynecological laparoscopic surgery starts at Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Gynecological laparoscopic surgery has been started by the Gynecology and Obstetrics Department at the newly functional Mother and Child Health Care Centre in the Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Gynecology and Obstetrics Department Chairperson Professor Dr Rubina Bashir along with senior gynecologists Dr Ruqayya Sultana, Dr Shehla Noor, Dr Sadia Irum and other team members conducted first laparoscopic operation of an ovarian cyst, said a press release.

A dedicated operation theater has been set up where gynecological laparoscopic surgeries will be performed free of cost.

Laparoscopic surgery is a keyhole surgery used for diagnostic and operative purpose. Gynecologic laparoscopy is an alternative to open surgery. It uses a laparoscope to look inside the pelvic area. “Open surgery often requires a large incision. Laparoscopy generally has a shorter healing time than open surgery,” added the communiqué.

Laparoscopic surgery leaves smaller scars. With miniaturized instruments, doctor can perform a variety of surgeries.

Some types of laparoscopic treatment include hysterectomy or removal of the uterus, removal of the ovaries, removal of ovarian cysts, removal of fibroids, blocking blood flow to fibroids, endometrial tissue ablation, which is a treatment for endometriosis, adhesion removal, reversal of a contraceptive surgery called tubal ligation, Burch procedure for incontinence and vault suspension to treat a prolapsed uterus.

Mother & Child Healthcare Centre is a 450-bedded hospital at the Ayub Teaching Hospital for Gynecology and Pediatric Departments. “Now we would be able to provide better healthcare facilities to the women in the region,” Professor Dr Rubina Bashir told reporters.

The centre had eight operation theaters, six labour room with 58 beds, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric ICU, neat and clean wards, OPD and separate emergency units for both departments, she added.