Inter-Varsity Women Basketball final today

LAHORE: Two matches were played on day two of the 6th FCC Inter-University Women Basketball Championship 2018 on Wednesday.

The event, being held under the supervision of the Sports Department of Forman Christian College, saw FCCU and PU win their respective matches and now they will play the final. At the final on April 19, Prof Joseph S. Sun, Vice Rector FCC University, will be the chief guest and distribute the prizes.