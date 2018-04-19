Thu April 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Inter-Varsity Women Basketball final today

Inter-Varsity Women Basketball final today

LAHORE: Two matches were played on day two of the 6th FCC Inter-University Women Basketball Championship 2018 on Wednesday.

The event, being held under the supervision of the Sports Department of Forman Christian College, saw FCCU and PU win their respective matches and now they will play the final. At the final on April 19, Prof Joseph S. Sun, Vice Rector FCC University, will be the chief guest and distribute the prizes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar