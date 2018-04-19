Brazilian senator faces corruption trial

BRASÍLIA: Aecio Neves, a Brazilian senator who narrowly lost the 2014 presidential election, will face trial for corruption and obstruction of justice, Brazil’s top court decided Tuesday. A panel of Supreme Court justices ruled Neves would be tried for allegedly accepting two million reais ($588,000) from meat industry tycoon Joesley Batista. The money was allegedly paid in return for favorable legislation in Congress. Neves, from the center-right Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB), denies the charges, which stem from Batista’s plea deal with prosecutors. He is also charged with trying to hinder the anti-graft probe.