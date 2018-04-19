Brazilian senator faces corruption trial

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRASÍLIA: Aecio Neves, a Brazilian senator who narrowly lost the 2014 presidential election, will face trial for corruption and obstruction of justice, Brazil’s top court decided Tuesday. A panel of Supreme Court justices ruled Neves would be tried for allegedly accepting two million reais ($588,000) from meat industry tycoon Joesley Batista. The money was allegedly paid in return for favorable legislation in Congress. Neves, from the center-right Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB), denies the charges, which stem from Batista’s plea deal with prosecutors. He is also charged with trying to hinder the anti-graft probe.
BRASÍLIA: Aecio Neves, a Brazilian senator who narrowly lost the 2014 presidential election, will face trial for corruption and obstruction of justice, Brazil’s top court decided Tuesday. A panel of Supreme Court justices ruled Neves would be tried for allegedly accepting two million reais ($588,000) from meat industry tycoon Joesley Batista. The money was allegedly paid in return for favorable legislation in Congress. Neves, from the center-right Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB), denies the charges, which stem from Batista’s plea deal with prosecutors. He is also charged with trying to hinder the anti-graft probe.
Comments