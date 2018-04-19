Illegal detention case record sought

LAHORE: Expressing concern over illegal detention of an innocent citizen by national accountability bureau, the Lahore High Court on Wednesday remarked that no one would be allowed to play havoc with citizens’ freedom.

The petitioner, Zahid Mehmood, pleaded that NAB arrested him in Sargodha Industrial Park scam but during the course of investigation he was found innocent but not released.In pursuance of court’s order, NAB DG Lahore Saleem Shehzad appeared before the court and Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, head of the two-member bench, made him realise that NAB should not sit while eyes closed. How could it forget a citizen after putting him behind the bars for indefinite period, the court posed a question.

The court emphasised that Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed liberty to citizens and it is of foremost importance for the courts as well.The court warned that in case the NAB is found guilty of keeping citizen in illegal detention, a heavy fine would be imposed on NAB for each day Zahid spent in jail. The court summoned the complete record of the case for next date of hearing, April 23.