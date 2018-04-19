‘Trial run of Lahore's Orange Train soon’

LAHORE: Citizens will soon hear good news about the trial run of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train as excavation work from the remaining portion of 1.7 kilometers long cut and cover portion has been completed connecting both ends of the 27 kilometers long viaduct of the train from Dera Gujjran to Ali Town.

Adviser to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan revealed this after the weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday. This was a major milestone for the project as last hurdle in this public-friendly project has been removed as a result of digging the remaining part of the barrel for the train, he added.

The meeting was told that so far 87.23 percent civil work on the project had been completed. Progress of work on package-I from Dera Gujjran, GT Road to Chauburji was 91.27 percent, on package-II from Chauburji to Ali Town was 81.35 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujjran was 87.31 percent while on stabling yard near Ali Town it was 88.81 percent.

