Delimitation Body decides to circulate recommendations

ISLAMABAD: After failing to develop consensus on the recommendations of Working Group of Special Committee of the National Assembly on Delimitation of the Constituencies and strong reservations from the members of the committee, the Special Committee Wednesday decided to circulate the recommendations to all members of the committee with an aim to develop consensus on the recommendation before forwarding them to Parliament.



The Special Committee meeting was held under its Chairman National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi here Wednesday in which the recommendations of its working group headed by Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz were discussed.

The members of the committee belonging to Jamat-e-Islami (JI), JUI (F) and MQM-P opposed the recommendations while expressing their strong reservations over it saying that these would delay the upcoming general elections. While the members of the two major political parties - PPP and PTI — did not attend the meeting.

Following the opposition from the committee members, it was decided to circulate the recommendations to all the members of the committee and if consensus develops, the recommendation will be forwarded to the National Assembly for final decision.