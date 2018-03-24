Expressing patriotism

For three days commuters suffered senseless traffic jams owing to roadblocks put in place for the rehearsals being held for March 23 celebrations. There was a never-ending queue of trucks blocking roads. The blockages came at a heavy price for my studies as it took me two hours past the scheduled time classes commence at my university. Moreover, most of the students had to leave the class earlier only to save themselves from getting stuck in traffic jams. But the problem was not just limited to university students as many others had to sacrifice their office work. How is inconveniencing people the right way to express love for one’s country? Blocking roads does not reflect patriotism, it only creates traffic jams.

And while roadblocks were not enough inconvenience in themselves, impatience and a lack of road sense created all the more ruckus. It is only in Pakistan that people manage to find passage from places not meant to serve as passages at all. One-way roads become freeways, and sidewalks become main roads. We need to ensure that we promote love and attachment for our country by serving people and not causing mental and physical harm to them. Moreover, the authorities need to inform citizens of alternate routes through the media.

Shehla Inam

Wah Cantt