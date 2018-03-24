Playroom inaugurated at school for children with special needs

Queuing up in straight lines a few steps away from the doorway, the children waited eagerly to enter the newly-inaugurated playroom at Al-Rozan school for children with special needs in Samnabad.

As soon as the ribbon was cut, the teachers came forward and took the eager children inside in groups of five so that they could take turns on the various games set up there for them.

The newly-built playroom came into existence with the help of Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) and IKEA Foundation with the aim to involve the kids of the Al-Rozan School in play activities that would help them in their motor movements. “The room, which is a part of Special Olympics Young Athletes programme, is a pilot project and has a variety of games and tools for them [the schoolchildren] to explore which would not only boost their physical growth but also aid in their learning abilities,” said Taha Tahir, a SOP representative, speaking to The News.

The three assistants to the coach, Farah, Hammad and Saddam were on their toes alongside each station to help the children play the different kinds of games. The play stations, which included a baseball practice corner and mini-basketball stand complete with a hoop, are supposed to help the children in carrying out different motions like jumping and crawling which will aid their motor skills.

Three-year-old Maha squealed as she picked up a ball and threw it in a small ball pit with perfect aim after carefully thinking for a few seconds. Other kids took turns after her, while some others also ventured to the dart board and football corner.

Speaking to The News, Adeel Feroz, who designed room, said that previously it was in bad shape and was not being used, but with the support of the SOP, he was able to transform it into its current state.

“We felt it would be beneficial for many if we transform it into something useful for everyone,” he said. Tahir, the SOP representative, said that the playroom was open to students of other schools as well.

“We would encourage other such schools to take benefit from this because the playroom offers many fun-filled activities,” he said. “The schools in the vicinity can decide upon date and timings to bring their children here and let them use the equipment.”

Feroz said it would be great if more schools adopt this pattern and build playrooms that are inclusive of all children. “There have been children who couldn’t even lift their feet, but the trainers at SOP involved them in sports activities and they run around now,” he said. “Many parents keep their children away from activities thinking that they won’t be fit to live in a world like ours, but thanks to such initiatives, children are able to adapt and can compete alongside others as well.” Ronaq Lakhani, chairperson SOP and actress Sarwat Gillani, who is the SOP ambassador, were also present at the playroom’s inauguration last week.