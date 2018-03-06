Hangu win gold in tug-of-war event

Our correspondent

KOHAT: Hangu won gold medal in the tug-of-war as the Inter-District Under-23 Games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got underway here at the Kohat Sports Complex Monday.

Hangu defeated Kohat 2-1 in the final.In the hockey match, Hangu crushed Karak 5-0 to move into the final. Adnan hit the brace while Ismail, Irfan and Javed scored one goal each.

As many as 500 male players from three districts — Kohat, Hangu and Karak — are taking part in the games.Competitions of as many as 15 different sports disciplines including athletic, basketball, badminton, cricket, judo, handball, volleyball, table tennis, karate, wrestling, lawn tennis, gymnastics, squash, hockey and tug-of-war would be held in the games.

The Under-23 Games are comprised of two rounds of inter-district and inter-regional male and female categories. The winning teams and players of the inter-district games would represent their respective divisions in the final (regional) round of the games.

Commissioner Kohat Muthar Zeb was the chief guest on the occasion. Deputy Inspector General of Police Awal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Khalid Ilyas, Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan and a large number of spectators were also present.

Director Sports Junaid Khan said the provincial government was organising the games annually to provide ample opportunities to both male and female players to show their talent.Earlier, Kohat won the overall trophy in the Kohat Regional Under-23 Inter-District Games for female.