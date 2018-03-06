Varsity Women Basketball begins

LAHORE: Six matches were decided on the opening day of the All Pakistan inter varsity women basketball championship here on Monday at Sports Board Punjab hall. Hosts Kinnaird college university, COMSATS, Government college for women university, LUMS, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Karachi University notched up victories against their respective rivals and all moved ahead. Ms. Samar Gardazi, President, Old Associates of Kinnaird students, was the chief guest on the occasion and inaugurated the event. Also present was Ammara Rubab, Director Sports, Kinnaird College University. Following are the results of the matches: Kinnaird College beat University of Veterinary and Sciences 27-4 points, COMSATS outplayed Quetta University 34-3, GCU out-stroked King Edward Medical University 22-3, LUMS outpaced Agriculture University Faisalabad 11-2, Islamia University Bahawalpur defeated Sindh University Jamshoro 16-10, Agha Khan University prevailed over NUST 18-12.