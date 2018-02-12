Girl stripped for refusing marriage proposal

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy with his accomplices allegedly stripped a girl and filmed the incident for refusing his marriage proposal. Complainant Ammara Karamat of Chak 295/GB, Barrianwala, said in her FIR, registered with the city police on Sunday, that accused Munawar Hussain was willing to marry her but her parents refused his proposal. The accused and his accomplices attacked her house, tortured her father Karamat Ali and stripped Ammara. Besides looting Rs1.2 million, they also forayed gold ornaments worth Rs0.3 million and other valuables. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused and his accomplices.

Houses of five volunteer guards looted: Houses of five volunteer guards were looted by a dozen dacoits at Gojra on late Saturday night. Villagers told the Gojra Sadr police that youth Naeem, Khalil, Munir, Mushtaq and Arshad were performing the guard duty in the streets of Chak 95/JB when a dozen dacoits came and overpowered all of them at gunpoint. They took them one by one to their houses and looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from their houses.

AWARENESS WALK FOR CHILDREN PROTECTION: Children of a government special education school and teachers held a walk here on Sunday to create awareness about children protection. Carrying banners and placards, they marched on different roads.