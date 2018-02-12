PPP to get majority in Senate elections: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday, while talking to the media in Sukkur, said the PPP would get the maximum number of seats in the Senate elections, adding that the party would also bag one seat from KP.

He said the PPP was committed to its mission of supporting the continuation of the democratic process in Pakistan. He said the PPP leadership was worried over the confrontation between the institutions of the country.

He said the political representatives should refrain from talking bad about anyone and focus on delivering and serving the people. About the ongoing split in the MQM-P, he said the MQM had been divided in three factions and the quarrelling groups were fighting for their vested interests, which reflected the MQM’s way of politics. He also advised Chaudhry Nisar to bring his differences before his party or leave it, but not to blackmail the party.