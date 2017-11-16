Govt may go as majority leaves Nawaz, says Imran

KHANPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that looking at the number of people leaving the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), it seems that the government will be dissolved soon.

Talking to the media in Khanpur, Imran said that elections should be held within 90 days if the government ceases to exist. “The PML-N doesn't have the numbers. Most of the members are defecting because they don’t want Nawaz Sharif to use the party to save himself or hurl attacks on the judiciary and the army,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to the media in Chitral, Imran said that early elections are called when a ruler’s mandate becomes questionable. He said that given the present circumstances in the country, there was no way out besides early elections, adding that only “a fool” would term the step to be against democracy. Imran quoted the instances from different countries, saying that Theresa May of the UK and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey called elections in their respective countries as the process strengthens democracy. He said the sooner elections take place, the better it would be.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has alleged the royal 'Sharif Mafia' is trying to steer their trial through VIP-style diversionary tactics based on technicalities, so the substantive issue of their Rs300 billion money laundering is avoided. "But the more they use these tactics the more people of Pakistan are convinced of their corruption," he wrote in his social media account on Wednesday. Imran ruled out any reconciliation with PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that making reconciliation with them is tantamount to accepting their corruption.