Wed November 15, 2017
Business

R
REUTERS
November 15, 2017

German economy powers ahead

BERLIN: German economic growth accelerated in the third quarter as buoyant exports and investment propelled the expansion in Europe´s largest economy, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.8 percent on the quarter, the data showed. This was stronger than the consensus forecast of 0.6 percent in a Reuters poll and marked an increase from the 0.6 percent in the second quarter.

