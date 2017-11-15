PSO awarded

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has been honoured by Pakistan Chapter of the Project Management Institute - USA, by declaring it the winner/runner-up of the Project Management Professional Award 2017, a statement said on Tuesday.

The announcement came in a ceremony organised to celebrate the International Project Management Day at the PMI’s Karachi Chapter, it added. PSO Cards Division team participated in the contest to showcase its project “End-to-end solution for PSO cards business” under the award category “Project of the Year”, the statement said.

The project aimed at benefiting PSO fuel cards customers by improving operational efficiencies of the system and enriching card products by introducing new features with migration to a strong platform to build on future initiatives under the umbrella of “Fuel management solutions”, it added.