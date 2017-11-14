Game played in Karachi is against PPP: Bilawal

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party had never endorsed the role of establishment in politics and the latter should answer the recent allegations leveled against it. He added that the PPP is the target of a strange game being played in the port city. "I do not know what drama is being played in Karachi.”

Talking to the media on Monday at the residence of seasoned party member late Sain Harra to express condolence with his family over his death, Bilawal said it was up to the PSP and MQM-P to clarify their position over the recent episode, but predicted defeat of both the parties in Karachi. He, however, added that the politics of mudslinging continued in Karachi and some elements wanted to block the way of PPP, as they realised that it is the only party that possessed political strength and would win the elections on the basis of performance and public service.

Bilawal said the PPP had ideological differences with the PML-N but it believes that the democratic system must continue. He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is afraid of an imminent defeat and could not afford polls in time, adding that the PPP wanted completion of the constitutional term of the present setup and a smooth civilian-to-civilian transfer of power like in 2013. Predicting his party’s victory, Bilawal said the PML-N is going to lose the next general elections, whereas Imran would be a defeated dictator.

The PPP chairman said even in the census, a game was played due to the wrong policies of the PML-N government, with the process becoming controversial. He said in the latest census Karachi's population was shown 6 million less as compared to the Nadra record. He said since the very beginning, the PPP started raising concerns over the census and also moved the court, whereas Sindh chief minister also expressed reservations in writing. However, the PPP could accept census results if the grievances are addressed, Bilawal noted.

Responding to a query about former president Pervez Musharraf, the PPP chairman said he is an absconder and must be presented before the court handcuffed, for his crimes. Bilawal paid rich tribute of Sain Harra and lauded his services for the PPP, saying the vacuum created due to his death could never be filled and the party workers like him are the genuine assets. He also presented a party cap to Benazir, the granddaughter of Sain Harra. Sain Harra,100, was a founding member of the PPP from Mozang, who died after a protracted illness recently.