Power supply brings jubilation to Chitral villagers

CHITRAL: The residents of Shagrom village in Upper Chitral on Saturday expressed jubilation after power supply started from the newly-constructed 50 kilowatt hydro power project. The project was completed at a cost of Rs9.2 million by Sarhad Rural Support Programme under the European Union-funded Peace project.

The power station would supply power to 125 houses of the village that would reduce stress on forests. Chitral Scouts Commandant Col Moenuddin, who is also the Commander Chitral Task Force, inaugurated the Hydro Power Station. A

District Programme Manager SRSP Tariq Ahmad said that Shagrom hydro power station was among 25 power projects that were built with EU’s assistance in the district. Col Moenuddin lauded the residents for their courage and talent, who have been living a happy life in such a far-flung area that lacked basic facilities. He added that roads and educational institutions were in good shape but the area lacked health facilities. He announced construction of dispensary in Shagrom village apart from constructing two classrooms at primary school.