SC sends detailed verdict on Nawaz’s review petitions to 27 govt depts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday sent the detailed verdict over review petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 27 government departments.

The copies have been dispatched to Prime Minister Office, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Senate, National Assembly secretaries, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and prosecutor general accountability court, attorney general of Pakistan, Cabinet Division, Law Ministry and Establishment Division.

The Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency director general, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan chairman, Defense Ministry, DG Military Intelligence, State Bank of Pakistan governor, all five high courts and all four provincial secretaries also received the decision.

On November 8, the Supreme Court had issued a 23-page order in review petitions submitted by Nawaz Sharif against the July 28 Panama Papers case verdict.