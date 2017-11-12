Alliance under Musharraf falls apart on second day

ISLAMABAD: Several parties have dissociated themselves from Awami Ittehad alliance only a day after the announcement of its formation under the leadership of former president Pervez Musharraf.

After Pakistan Awami Tehrik distanced from Awami Ittehad on Saturday. Soon afterwards, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) also denied being parti of the alliance. MWM Central Spokesman Allama Mukhtar Imami said his party has not decided to join any alliance.

MWM sources said their leaders are focused on the recovery of the missing party leader Nasir Sherazi. "Neither anyone has consulted us over an alliance nor any of our leaders attended meetings of any political or electoral alliance", they said. The party has not approved participation in any alliance, they said.

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza also clarified that his party's alliance with Awami Ittehad is not meant for the election. He said the election politics will be done from the platform of grand alliance of Ahl-e-Sunnat parties i.e. 'Nizam-e-Mustafa Muttahida Mahaz'. He asked the Punjab government to stop arresting Ulema Ahl-e-Sunnat on the pretext of Islamabad sit-in.

It should be noted that over a dozen parties among 23, who claimed to be members of Awami Ittehad, are non functional while activities of several others are very limited.