Confrontation with judiciary to harm country: Siraj

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday took exception to the remarks made by Nawaz Sharif on Supreme Court’s detailed judgment, saying those remarks were unbecoming of the stature of someone having been elected Prime Minister thrice, adding Nawaz’s attempt to degrade judiciary could pose a serious threat to the country’s future.

Siraj was talking to the media at the Mazar-e-Iqbal after offering Fateha on the birth anniversary of the Poet of the East. Sirajul Haq said self-seeking politicians had always harmed the Constitution and democracy. He said confrontation with the judiciary was not in the interest of the government itself and it would be responsible for any consequences.

He said Nawaz Sharif had a soft corner for India but his remarks about the courts did suit his stature as Pakistan Muslim League-N leader. He wondered what message Nawaz Sharif was giving to the masses.

Sirajul Haq said Allama Iqbal was the name of an ideology and a revolution as throughout his life, he stressed Muslim unity. He said Iqbal’s philosophy had a great role in the creation of Pakistan. Pakistan, he said, did not simply mean a geographical entity, but it should be run as per the ideology and teachings of Iqbal.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief said the rulers had taken the west as their leader instead of Allama Iqbal, adding they think success lies in the politics of fraud and falsehood. To a question on electoral reforms, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N had a majority in National Assembly but on the day the government presented the bill on electoral reforms, there were only 15 government Members of Natinal Assembly in the house.

He said the government was not interested in the delimitation of constituencies and it did not make any effort to develop a consensus in this regard. He said if political parties had differences on the issue, it was the government’s job to resolve the issue. Sirajul Haq said the government’s attitude showed that it did not want elections in time, adding in time election is the demand of the nation.