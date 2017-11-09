Rs 462 bn corruption case: SHC issues notice to NAB prosecutor on bail plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday took exception over non-appearance of NAB's prosecutor on bail petitions filed by co-accused involved in Rs.462 billion corruption reference against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain. \Hearing bail petition of former petroleum and natural resources secretary Ejaz Chaudhry and others facing corruption reference along with Dr. Asim Hussain before accountability court, the SHC observed that NAB prosecutor is not appearing despite petitions pending for the last couple of years.

Dr. Asim Hussain, a close aide of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, is facing corruption references pertaining to land fraud amounting to Rs.9.5 billion, money laundering amounting to Rs.3 billion and misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust through fertilizer scam of Rs.450 billion. Former petroleum and natural resources secretary Ejaz Chaudhry, Karachi Docks Labour Board’s former CEO Safdar Hussain, KDA’s ex-directors Syed Athar Hussain and Masood Haider Jaffery, and Ziauddin group finance director Abdul Hameed are among the co-accused. The bail petitions of co-accused were fixed for hearing but an adjournment was sought on behalf of NAB prosecutor who was engaged before another bench. SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto observed that the case was time and again fixed but could not be heard due to non-availability of the NAB prosecutor.

The SHC bench observed that petitioners were granted protective interim pre-arrest bail while one petitioner sought post arrest bail and the case was pending before the trial court. The bench directed the NAB special prosecutor to appear along with investigation officer for arguments and adjourned the hearing till November 28. The court also directed NAB prosecutor to file comments on petition of Ejaz Chaudhry who has challenged non-bailabale warrants by the accountability court.