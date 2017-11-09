Thu November 09, 2017
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2017

24 die as bus plunges into ditch in Talagang

TALAGANG: At least 24 people lost their lives on late Wednesday as a passenger bus plunged into a ditch near Dhok Pathan of Talagang while more than 50 sustained injuries, reported a private news channel. Reportedly, the bus was on way to Raiwind from Kohat. According to the rescue teams on ground, some 77 persons were aboard the ill-fated bus. While 41 passengers were shifted to Talagang hospital for medical assistance. However, 12 of the critically injured passengers were shifted to Rawalpindi hospitals.

