24 die as bus plunges into ditch in Talagang

TALAGANG: At least 24 people lost their lives on late Wednesday as a passenger bus plunged into a ditch near Dhok Pathan of Talagang while more than 50 sustained injuries, reported a private news channel. Reportedly, the bus was on way to Raiwind from Kohat. According to the rescue teams on ground, some 77 persons were aboard the ill-fated bus. While 41 passengers were shifted to Talagang hospital for medical assistance. However, 12 of the critically injured passengers were shifted to Rawalpindi hospitals.
Comments