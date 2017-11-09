Traffic jams on Murree Road irk people

Rawalpindi :Residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad faced problems since early in the morning due to traffic blockage in all areas due to Karwan Khatam-e-Nabuwwat rally here at Murree Road on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, many ambulances going to different hospitals could not reach their destinations due to traffic blockages in all areas. Even Islamabad Expressway Road, Rawal Road, Airport Road, Mall Road, Asghar Mall Road, Khayaban Road, Pindora Road and several other roads were jam packed with traffic load.

The closure of Murree Road from Mareer Chowk to Faizabad created lots of problems for people, as the vehicular movement in the city remained suspended in all areas. The motorists were finding out ways from muhallahs, alternative streets and roads to reach their destinations but in vain.

All inner city and even alternate routes remained jam packed with traffic as majority of office going people and students failed to reach their destinations on time. The city witnessed worst traffic jam since morning till the filing of this report as city traffic police blocked Benazir Bhutto Road from different points and diverted all traffic towards other routes which resulted in heavy influx of vehicular movement on alternative routes. Besides this all roads leading to the Benazir Bhutto Road were also choked.

The city district government had banned taking out public rallies on Murree Road due to security reasons. This is the only artery between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and any public rally on the road leads to suspension of vehicular movement, which causes great inconvenience to public. Metro Bus Service (MBS) was operational as per routine here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but other motorists driving on Benazir Bhutto Road faced problems.

Talking to ‘The News’ motorists said that government should allocate a place where all parties and all people could easily record their protest.

Amjad Shaikh said that he works in a government office. “My boss will never spare me when I reach late in office. How I could reach in time in my office,” he said. Muhammad Bashir, a commuter stuck in the traffic jam at Rawal Road said that he was coming from Islamabad with his children to drop his relatives at railway station and now they were stuck in traffic for last two hours and he feared they would miss the train. He said that traffic authorities or rally organizers should announce the route and timing of the rally a day before and give it wide publicity using media so that people could plan their movement accordingly.

Due to this lapse public transporters stopped their vehicles along the road due to traffic jam and the commuters had to abandon the public transport and walk towards their destinations. Muttahidda Transport Welfare Association (MTWA) General Secretary Ghulam Mustafa said that majority of drivers parked their vehicles due to blockage of roads on Wednesday. It was difficult to drive in this situation when all roads are blocked, he said.