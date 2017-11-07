Sindh govt to give Rs10 million to PHF within 15 days

KARACHI: Sindh government has promised Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Rs100 million annual grant and renovation of hockey stadiums, expressed interest in buying two teams in Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) and vowed to bear expenses of World XI visit.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between PHF president Khalid Khokhar and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Monday.

PHF vice president Tariq Huda, secretary Shahbaz Ahmed, Sindh chief secretary, secretary sports and other officials were also present.

The Chief Minister assured the PHF officials that his government would provide all possible support to it for the promotion of hockey.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned that Rs100 million be released in fifteen days from his special grant in the current financial year.

He also directed the department of finance and department of sports that Rs100 million grant be allocated annually for PHF in the provincial government’s budget every year.

He said that hockey academies would be established in collaboration with the PHF at those places where the government has laid synthetic turfs.

Khokhar informed Murad that the cities of Sindh where government had laid turfs in the last couple of years would be centers of hockey in near future.

He added that PHF wanted to popularise hockey among the youngsters of the province by utilising these turfs and that it would not be possible without the help of Sindh government.

He said that national senior championship would be held in Sukkur in December, a schoolboys national championship in Sindh from this month as well as national under 21 championship.

Besides, the PHF would organise a match against the visiting World XI and the Hall of Fame ceremony in Karachi, he said and added that several matches of PHL would be held in Sindh.

The Chief Minister also assured the PHF that the renovation and reconstruction work at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium would also be carried out by the provincial government.

He directed the engineering department officials to start development work at the stadium.

Shah also pledged all possible support for the match against World XI and Hall of Fame ceremony.

He said that Sindh government was willing to purchase two teams in the PHL, which is likely to be held in April next year.

The PHF officials thanked the Chief Minister for providing financial help to the PHF. They said that Sindh government had done a great job by supporting the national game.