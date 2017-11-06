27 missing persons recovered, 29 cases disposed of

ISLAMABAD: The Inquiry Commission on Enforced Disappearance has issued report of October, 2017 about missing persons on Sunday. According to it, 27 missing persons were recovered, cases of 29 were disposed of while 83 new cases of forced disappearances were registered during the last month.

The report said that 83 new cases of allegedly forced disappearance were registered during the last month which took the number of under investigation cases to a total of 1,440, while the commission disposed of 29 cases during hearing 34 cases of allegedly forced disappearance in last month and got recovered 27 missing persons.

According to the report, issued by Secretary Inquiry Commission Farid Ahmad Khan, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Justice (retd) Dr Ghous Ahmad and former IG Police Muhammad Sharif Virk heard 334 cases of allegedly forced disappearances in Islamabad and Karachi during the last month. Representatives of police and intelligence officials appeared before the commission during the hearing.