JI requests SC for early hearing of its petition on Panama

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday requested the Supreme Court (SC) to fix its pending petition regarding Panma Papers for early hearing preferably on November 8, 2017.

Last year in August, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq had filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, praying for directing the federation to initiate inquiry in the Panama Leaks, involving Pakistani politicians, businessmen and government entities by establishing off shore companies abroad.

In April, the largest document leak, Panama Papers had initially had figured some 200 and later on 400 more people including businessmen and politicians from Pakistan including the family members of Premier Nawaz Sharif for establishing off-shore companies in a tax-haven.

The JI Ameer had filed an interesting petition in the apex court without mentioning the name of any politician or businessman, found involved in establishing off shore companies abroad, asked the apex court to issue direction for initiating inquiry in the alleged Panama leak matter.

He had contended that a large number of the personalities, who are holder of public offices, are also involved in the commission of said alleged offences adding that they did not mention in their assets details about their investments through “Off-Shore Companies”, so, all such holders of public offices are liable to be disqualified from their offices and also be punished accordingly.

Sirajul Haq had submitted that the matter of inquiry into the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices, which have been reported to be allegedly committed by the persons who are holders of Public Offices in Pakistan and are in opposition parties, who are owners of the said “off-shore companies” and specifically, the political and financial condition of the country requires that the said looted money should be brought back by initiating legal action under the law of the land and the non-action of the government functionaries/agencies, who are responsible to take action over the instant matters of corruption and corrupt practices is against the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and laws of the land and therefore requires indulgence of this August Court

The public money has been allegedly usurped through corruption, corrupt practices and kickbacks. Therefore, the matter in hand requires emergent indulgence by this August Court, Siarj-ul Haq had submitted

He had contended that immediate arrest of the culprits and a stern action to recover and bring the money back to our country in the general interest of the public prosperity and progress of the people of Pakistan.

The learned Senator instead of making any politician or businessman in his petition as respondent however, made federation of Pakistan, Ministry of Law, Ministry of Finance, Cabinet Division and National Accountability Bureau through its Chairman as respondents

On Friday Sirajul Haq filed an application in the apex court Order XXXIII Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 for early hearing of his pending petition saying he had moved the petition in the larger interest to save the public money.

The JI Ameer contended that the delay in fixation of the case will facilitate the owners of offshore companies to further camouflage their sources and money. He prayed the apex court to fix his pending petition for early hearing preferably on November 8, 2017 in the interest of justice.