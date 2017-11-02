DG Rangers Inter-District League hockey starts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: District Central defeated District South 2-0 in the first match of DG Rangers Inter-District League. The tournament is being organised by the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA). The first breakthrough was achieved by Waseem Aslam in the 11th minute. The second goal was netted by Anus in the 21st minute.
