Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

DG Rangers Inter-District League hockey starts

DG Rangers Inter-District League hockey starts

KARACHI: District Central defeated District South 2-0 in the first match of DG Rangers Inter-District League. The tournament is being organised by the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA). The first breakthrough was achieved by Waseem Aslam in the 11th minute. The second goal was netted by Anus in the 21st minute.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement