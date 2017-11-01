Picture of one Noorani attacker sent to Nadra

RAWALPINDI: Police have acquired the photograph of one of attackers of The News senior investigative reporter Ahmad Noorani, and the sketch of two of the attackers has also been prepared.

Six unidentified persons had attacked Ahmad Noorani and his driver in Islamabad on Oct 27, and injured him seriously. The accused had fled the scene after the attack. The Islamabad police got footage of the incident from the Islamabad Safe City Project cameras and found the picture of one of the attackers during analysis.

Aabpara Police Station SHO Inspector Khalid Awan confirmed that a small picture was found during footage analysis, which was enlarged with the help of FIA experts. The print has been sent to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for identification of the attacker, he added. He said that with the help of Noorani’s driver Mumtaz, the sketches of two attackers have also been prepared.

Earlier, the Aabpara police had prepared the sketch of an accused who had come to Ahmad Noorani’s residence at Sehri time on June 25 and threatened him of dire consequences. An FIR was registered then by the Aabpara police station. The police officer said that both sketches have resemblance and it is being publicised for the arrest of the accused. He requested people to inform police if they know anything about the attackers, or the accused whose sketch are being released.

Police sources said geofencing of the route is being conducted which were taken by the attackers to chase car of Ahmad Noorani. They said fingerprints of the attackers have also been taken from Noorani’s car and all resources are being utilised to trace the attackers. They said the ownership of the motorcycle, captured in the footage, was also being ascertained.

The interior ministry said the case was being investigated from all angles. Sources said some clues have been found, which could lead to the arrest of the attackers. Sources said it had been decided at higher level that advertisements would be published in newspapers to seek people’s help for identification of the motorcyclist attackers. The interior ministry has received information from departments concerned that ‘no girl matter’ was behind the attack. The Islamabad authorities have also received some record from ancestral town of Ahmad Noorani, which is also being looked into, added the sources.