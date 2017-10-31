Navy’s Tariq crowned Windsurfing (RS:X) champion

KARACHI: Tariq Ali of Navy was on Monday crowned champion for the first time of the Windsurfing (RS:X) National Sailing Championship which concluded here near bundle island of Korangi Creeks.

Tariq defeated holder Qasim Abbas of Navy in the hard-fought competitions. The bronze medal went to Sajjad of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).In 470 class, Xerxes Avari with his partner Mehboob dominated throughout to win the first trials series for Asian Sailing Championship, which is to be held in June 2018 at Jakarta, Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) said on Monday.

The national champions Rehman Ullah and Khalid Hussain of Navy finished at the overall second position.In Laser Standard Najeeb Ullah of Navy won the series by winning seven races out of nine.

Muhammad Tanveer of PAF, also national champion, ended second.The next two series are planned to be completed by the end of March next year to finalise the squad for the Asian championship. The selected players will attend training camps, the PSAF said. Services of foreign coaches were also being hired for inland training, it added.