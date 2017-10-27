US plan for India’s supremacyin region to be foiled: Siraj

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the Pakistani nation would foil the US design to establish India’s supremacy in the region.

He was addressing “Students Rights Convention” organised by the party’s student wing—Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) on The Mall, near Punjab University (PU) Old Campus here Thursday.

Senator Sirajul Haq said US presence in Afghanistan was not for bringing peace in the country but to destabilise Pakistan. However, he said, the Pakistani people especially the youth would frustrate the dreams of America and India. He added real threat to Pakistan was from those who lived in this country but always praised the US and India.

The JI chief rejected US plans for India’s supremacy in the area and said India was only adding fuel to fire in Afghanistan. He said all enemy designs against the country would be foiled through national unity and trust among the state institutions. However, he said, that the country’s rulers were slaves of US and India.

Sirajul Haq said the people came to power only to plunder public money and deposit it in banks abroad. He said the rulers and dictators never prioritised education. He said there were 27 types of education systems in the country. He said it was due to corruption and illiteracy that hindered progress. He said the country needed experts in different fields and not corruption experts. He said it was tragic that while children were dying of hunger in Thar, the rulers were collecting so much wealth that machines were needed to count their money.

The JI chief also appreciated Jamiat saying what he was today was only because of his association with Jamiat. He said not a single minister belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami was involved in corruption.

After the convention, Jamiat activists also took out a rally from Istanbul Chowk to Neela Gumbad Chowk where IJT Nazim Sohaib Kakakhel also addressed the rally. Later, they dispersed peacefully.

Earlier, addressing the convention, IJT PU chapter nazim strongly criticised Punjab Higher Education Minister and alleged him of interfering in affairs of the university. He said universities were autonomous institutions, so the minister should refrain from interfering in its affairs.

The IJT activists from different educational institutions had gathered at PU New Campus and reached the convention venue in the form of a rally. They were critical of fee increase and lack of facilities at educational institutions particularly the Punjab University. The rally and convention caused traffic mess on The Mall and adjacent roads for quite some time while heavy contingent of police was deployed to avert any untoward situation.