PHC seals 42 clinics, labs of quacks

LAHORE :The Punjab Healthcare Commission during the last week sealed 42 clinics of quacks, and initiated proceedings against them.

According to a press release issued here Monday, the PHC team conducted surprise raids on 97 healthcare establishments, and 42 out of these were closed down for indulging in quackery.

Fourteen laboratories, 10 medical stores, seven general practitioners clinics, four homeopathic doctors, three tibb, two radiology centres and one each clinic of dentist and Haddi Jorr were sealed by the Commission. These centres were unlawfully working as dental clinics, laboratories and clinics, and were unqualified to render any kind of medical services. The PHC permitted 55 clinics to function for being registered with the Commission.

The centres in Toba Tek Singh included Madicare Lab, CT Scan digital X-rays Centre, Khan Medical Store, Pansari Baba, Rehmat Clinical Lab, Faisal Clinical Lab, Al-Wali Clinic, Umair Medical Centre, Bismillah Dental Lab, Zubaida Lahore Medical Lab, Zohaib Medical Laboratory, Ans Laboratory, Noor Laboratory, Itihaad Lab, Geo Medical Store, Ali Homeopathic Clinic, Habib Homeopathic Clinic, Al-Haaj Naeem Akhter Tibb, Khan Jee Medical Store, Younani Dawakhana, Hafiz Abad Haddi Jorr Centre, Shan Homeopathic Clinic, Abid Medical Store, Kashif Medical Store and Bismillah Medical Centre.

In Gojra, the sealed clinics included, Rabbani Medical Services, Farid Pharmacy, Muzaffar Medical Store, Hafiz Medical Centre, Umar Medical Centre, Ittefaq Laboratory, Ripha Laboratory, Muhammad Ahmad Clinic and Noor Ilahi Medical Hall.

According to the Chief Operating Officer, Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, the campaign was being carried out across the province, and since July 2015, more than 6,000 businesses of quacks had been sealed, and fine of over Rs40 million had been imposed on the violators.