I didn’t say PCB had a weak case: Shaharyar

KARACHI: Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan has strongly denied a statement attributed to him in the media in which he was supposed to have said that the PCB’s case against the BCCI was weak.

The PCB has plans to seek compensation from the BCCI for not honouring the MOU signed between the two countries to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

“How could I say such a thing when, in fact, as Chairman and with the approval of the PCB’s Board of Governors, I authorised preparation of a case on the advice of PCB’s lawyers and a prominent QC in the UK who agreed that PCB had a strong case against India,” he said in response to some reports carried by some news organisations.

“The media must not distort my remarks and hurt the position of the PCB,” said Shaharyar.

It had been reported earlier on Sunday that he said Pakistan’s case was weak because the MOU contained a clause that all series between the two countries would be subject to government clearance.