Bahria Town’s ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign removes 82,000 tons of garbage

KARACHI: Bahria Town’s ‘Clean Karachi’ initiative has won hearts and minds of the residents of Karachi. The Bahria Town had started a campaign to clean up heaps of garbage lying along the streets, roads, squares and parks of the city. So far, Bahria Town’s teams have lifted 82,000 tons of garbage.

The cleanliness campaign was launched a fortnight ago and is now in its second phase. The people have responded positively to the call of Bahria Town's Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain for cleaning the city. ‘Our area used to be so dirty, but now the streets are clean. Thanks to Bahria Town, said young Ali, who lives in a slum in district Central. ‘Bahria Town is teaching us how to keep our areas clean. We are learning how to do it daily,’ said an aged volunteer from New Karachi, Dilawar Ali.

Every segment of the society, including media, civil society and corporate sector, is praising the level of commitment and passion displayed by Bahria Town’s teams with the help of its own bulldozers, dumpers, cranes, tractors, trolleys and countless employees.

This entire campaign is voluntary in nature and the Bahria Town is not charging anything for the services it is rendering.