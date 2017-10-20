Indictment shining example of rule of Constitution, law: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: AML chief Sh Rashid hailed the accountability court’s indictment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt Safdar (retd) Thursday, reported Geo News.

Talking to Geo News following the indictment of the three in the Avenfield properties case, Sh Rashid said such verdicts are witnessed when the Constitution and law are alive. He said he never doubted the National NAB’s proceedings in the case.

“Today, the Constitution and law have been implemented,” he said, adding, “I have never criticised the courts. I did not even criticise the court which handed out punishment to me”. He pointed out that no country in the world had said Nawaz Sharif was unfairly treated.