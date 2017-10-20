Senate body discusses CDA affairs

Islamabad :The members of Senate sub-committee on Thursday grilled officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for delay in completion of development work in Park Enclave.

The meeting of the Senate sub-committee which held with Senator Talha Mahmood in the chair observed that Park Enclave was launched even before another private housing scheme in the area but the civic body has not been able to perform its job.

The parliamentarians pointed that work had taken place in phase of Park Enclave while development activity in phase one is yet to be completed. The officials of CDA informed the committee members that administration of International Islamic University (IIU) had not followed the CDA rules in construction of its buildings while payment of cost of the land is yet to be made to the authority.

Taking notice of the situation, the chairman of the committee has asked officials of the Faisal Mosque and university to attend next committee meeting. During the meeting, the parliamentarians were informed that the CDS was meeting its expenses on development and non development activities from auction of commercial plots. On that a committee member questioned as what to what would be source of income generation when there would be no commercial plots.