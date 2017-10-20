Wanted Lyari gangster, two MQM-L hitmen held

The paramilitary force arrested a wanted gangster of Lyari’s Baba Ladla group and two hitmen belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) in operations in the city on Thursday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that acting on a tip-off, paramilitary soldiers raided Memon Goth in the Malir district before dawn to arrest some notorious terrorists, and as they closed in on the place, they came under fire from terrorists.

The soldiers returned fire and arrested one terrorist in an injured condition. The other suspects managed to escape, however.

The injured man was shifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Ghafoor alias Chhotu, who was associated with Lyari gangsters Rehman Dakait and Baba Ladla’s group and had been operating in Malir as a gang war commander.

Ghafoor was wanted in more than 20 high-profile cases, of which one was reported in 2006 in the Hub area, where he had targeted three foreign nationals. He was also allegedly involved in killing several law enforcers and other citizens, extortion, drug peddling, kidnappings for ransom and other heinous crimes. The soldiers seized a submachine gun, a 9mm pistol, a hand grenade and bullets from the scene.

In an intelligence-based raid in Bilal Colony, two MQM-London target killers, identified as Waseem alias Bhola and Mohammad Anwar Mansoori alias Daada, were caught. Waseem was said to be the incharge of Unit 143, New Karachi, and in 2004 he shot and injured two women in Sector-4B of the area.

In 2008 he targeted five people in New Karachi, Godhran Stop, Katchi Ababdi, Rehman Masjid, all situated in New Karachi. He also allegedly murdered Sunni Tehreek’s Noor Mohammad Bangali and Aslam alias Dunbah, hotel owner Bismillah Khan, Rehmania Masjid prayer leader Mohammad Hussain and Jawed.

Mansoori targeted Rasheed Farooq in Bilal Colony, New Karachi, in 2012. The deceased was an activist of the Jamaat-e-Islami. In 2013 he killed Sunni Tehreek’s sector incharge Khalid Mehmood and activist Faraz Qadri in New Karachi.

Paramilitary soldiers arrested notorious gangster Ghulam Nabi in Pak Colony. He was allegedly involved in extortion and other heinous crimes. Weapons and ammunition were seized from the possession of the suspect.