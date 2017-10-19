Punjab police to recruit 70 psychologists for field officers

LAHORE :Punjab police are trying to recruit 70 psychologists for the training of field officers suffering from mental disorder. Inspector General has sent a summary to the government for approval. Five experts will be deployed in Lahore while others will be deputed at training colleges and districts.

WOMAN STRANGLED: A 30-year-old woman was strangled allegedly by her paramour in Kot Lakhpat police limits on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Asma of Quaid-e-Millat Colony Kot Lakhpat. She married one Amin in Kasur some 12 years ago, but left him over some domestic disputes a couple of months ago and started living with her parents where she reportedly developed relations with a local boy. On the day of the incident, the boy visited her where they scuffled over an issue, which led the boy to strangle the woman. Later, the boy fled the scene. Police after being informed reached the scene and collected forensic evidence, and removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old woman was killed by a speeding bike in Green Town police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was trying to cross a road when a speeding biker hit her. As a result, she received multiple injuries and died on the spot. Locals captured the bicker and handed him over to police.

TRUCK DRIVER KILLED: A 50-year-old truck driver was killed when his truck rammed into an electric pole in the Mozang police limits. Police have handed over body to victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim identified as Liaqat Ali of Faisalabad was driving a truck loaded with pebbles. As he reached near Mozang, he lost control and collided with the pole.

NEWBORN FOUND DEAD: A newborn was recovered dead from the heap of garbage in Badamibagh police limits. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

AWARDED: CTO Rai Ijaz awarded cash prize of Rs 25,000 each and letter of appreciation to two DSPs of Cant and Sadar on their better performance besides awarding cash prize of Rs 10,000 each to three four inspectors. The CTO awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to a number of traffic wardens on their good work for the flow of traffic.

The prize winners included DSPs Muhammad Shahzad and Abdul Ghani, Inspectors Iqbal Hameed, Jameel Akbar, Asif and Farrukh Raees. The CTO said the officers and officials who will work hard to resolve traffic issues will be regarded with respect and honour.