Pakistan players climb in Asian junior rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s players have risen in Asian Junior rankings after their successes at Doha Junior and Qatar Junior.

According to the latest rankings released by the Asian Squash Federation (ASF), Uzair Rashed is ranked 7th and Mansoor Zaman 9th in the under-19 category.

Abbas Zeb is ranked 15th and Abdul Malik is ranked 19th. In the under-17 category, Haris Qasim is ranked 13th and Uzair Shaukat 15th. Naveed Rehman rose two places to 29th and Bilal Islam jumped three positions to 43rd.

In the under-15 category, Asadullah Khan improved two positions to be ranked 2nd and Khushal Riaz Khan after a jump of seven places is ranked 15th. Abdul Moiz Khalid is ranked 31st with a jump of five positions.

In the under-13 category, Huzaifa Ibrahim is top ranked once again and Mohammad Hamza Khan is ranked 10th. In the previous rankings, Haris Iqbal was the only Pakistani player in the under-19 rankings at 50th spot.