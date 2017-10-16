Reshma’s niece enthralls music lovers at Lok Virsa

Islamabad :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) commemorate iconic theatre artist "Bali Jatti" by naming the Lok Virsa rooftop theatre in her honour as ‘Bali Jatti Rooftop Theatre’ which opened after a decade.

"Bali Jatti" was the first artist ever in Pakistan, to have owned a travelling stage theatre. She also worked on several collaborations with well-known folk singer Alam Lohar, though very little of this is available in history books.

Bali Jatti Rooftop Theatre is one of its kind, located at the heart of Islamabad which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding areas and a fantastic opportunity for stage artists and musicians, to perform and engage urban audience.

In this regard Lok Virsa commenced a series of special concerts with the name "Second Generation of Grand Masters" to be held at Rooftop theatre in connection of this a special musical evening was also held here at Bali Jatti Rooftop Theatre in which Ruby Reshma, niece of a maestro and a legend folk singer Reshma, pay tribute and performed with great devotion.

Emulating her aunt prominent style, Ruby Reshma, enthralled the audience at Bali Jatti Rooftop theatre which was jam-packed with audience comprising of both women and men in almost equal numbers. Ruby performed with great zest, much like her aunt, and compelled listeners to applaud lavishly. She received rounds of applause after every verse.

Ruby Reshma got the audience delighted when tracks like ‘Lambi Judaai’ and ‘Aankhiyaan Nu Rehan Dy’ along with others were instant hits. Reshma’s music breathed fresh life into the traditional music, at the same time enhancing folk music dynamic and utmost spirit.

Renowned Urdu Poet and Writer, Kishwar Naheed while expressing her feelings said that, “I feel like I am listening to the late Reshma. Ruby has successfully adopted her aunt’s unique style, especially her way of singing.”