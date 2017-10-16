Large crowd throngs exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’

Islamabad: A large number of visitors thronged The Centaurus on Sunday to see exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e- Kaaba’ and other artefacts and other holy relics being put on display for the last two weeks.

The exhibition which was organised by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Saudi Embassy with cooperation of management of the shopping mall was visited by over a half a million people from twin cities and surrounding areas of the federal capital.

It was weekly holiday on Sunday but still, the families started reaching The Centaurus even before the opening time.

An official at the exhibition said as it was last day of the exhibition, the gates were opened two hours before time. However, he said the crowd remained highly disciplined. "We have reserved first two hours for families of the employees, but other visitors also reached prior to the opening time," he added.

Muhammad Bashir, who had come with his family from Chakwal, said he is visiting Islamabad to watch the exhibition only. The visitors have thanked the Saudi government, Saudi embassy in Islamabad for providing them an opportunity to see ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’.

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz and Senator Talha Mahmood were guests at closing ceremony of the exhibition. Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan, developer of The Centaurus was also present on the occasion.