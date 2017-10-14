Pakistan held by Japan in Hockey Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s second match of the 10th Hockey Asia Cup 2017 against Japan ended in a 2-2 draw at Dhaka’s Maulana Bhashani Stadium on Friday.

Both teams started the match aggressively as they looked to get the lead early on. However, their solid defence saw the first quarter ending goalless.

Pakistan broke the deadlock in the second quarter when they were awarded a penalty corner in the 16th minute which was well converted. Captain Mohammad Irfan flicked the ball fiercely towards Mohammad Arslan Qadir, who then deflected it into the net to give Pakistan the lead.

Japan made a comeback into the match as they produced two field goals to take a 2-1 lead going into half-time. Kenta Tanaka scored Japan’s first goal in the 22th minute as he ran into the box with the ball, beat two defenders and shot at goal which was saved by Pakistan’s goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas, but Tanaka was quick to score off the rebound.

The second goal for Japan was scored by Heita Yoshihara who picked up the ball on the right flank and sent it past Pakistan’s goalkeeper into the back of the net in the 29th minute.

Japan showed good defensive skills in the third quarter to keep out Pakistan’s efforts of equalizing. But it was the fourth quarter in which Pakistan stepped up their attacking efforts as they looked to get the all-important equalizer.

With 10 minutes remaining on the clock, Pakistan’s Mohammad Arslan Qadir picked up the ball, dribbled past the Japanese defenders parallel to the base-line and passed the ball in front of the goal which was tapped in by Mohammad Umar Bhutta in the 50th minute.

Both teams ramped up the pressure on each other and put the defenders to test, however, neither of them was able to make effective forays as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Goals for Pakistan were scored by Mohammad Arslan Qadir (16’) and Mohammad Umar Bhutta (50’) while Kenta Tanaka (22’) and Heita Yoshihara (29’) netted for Japan.

Pakistan coach Farhat Khan said that he had been saying from day one that no team is weak in modern hockey.

“Today’s result was a proof that you have to put in hard work in every match. Each opposition is different,” he said.

The chief coach said that Pakistan hockey team is passing through a transition phase. “We are appearing in this event without playing a single international match. Our players are gradually improving. Japan played well and they are a good side,” he added.

He said that the next match against arch-rivals India on October 15 will be interesting and his players are ready to go all out and emerge victorious.

Pakistan had thrashed Bangladesh 7-0 in their opening match.