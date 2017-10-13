Fri October 13, 2017
National

October 13, 2017

Protest against robberies in Khairpur

Protest against robberies in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The house of a retired bank manager was robbed. The dacoits on Thursday barged  into  the house of a retired bank manager Muhammed Ramzan Channo near Hingorija in Khairpur and took away jewellery, cash and other valuables.  The residents of the area protested against the robbery, staged a demonstration near the Press Club and demanded arrest of the gang. 

