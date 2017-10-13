Protest against robberies in Khairpur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The house of a retired bank manager was robbed. The dacoits on Thursday barged into the house of a retired bank manager Muhammed Ramzan Channo near Hingorija in Khairpur and took away jewellery, cash and other valuables. The residents of the area protested against the robbery, staged a demonstration near the Press Club and demanded arrest of the gang.
SUKKUR: The house of a retired bank manager was robbed. The dacoits on Thursday barged into the house of a retired bank manager Muhammed Ramzan Channo near Hingorija in Khairpur and took away jewellery, cash and other valuables. The residents of the area protested against the robbery, staged a demonstration near the Press Club and demanded arrest of the gang.
Comments