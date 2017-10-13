Low to zero gas pressure haunts Pindiites in October

Rawalpindi :Although it is still summer but for residents of garrison city of Rawalpindi it’s an early winter because Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is not providing gas at full pressure even in the month of October.

For some days, gas is not even available for cooking purposes during morning, afternoon and at night and most of the households use old methods of burning wood, coal or purchasing costly Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The residents of Adiala Road, Defence Road, Munawar Colony, Committee Chowk, Chamanzar, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Pirwadhai, Morgah, Kohati Bazaar, Misriyal, Soan, Tahli Mohri, Dhamyal, Qasim Market, Girja, Tulsa, Tench Bhatta, Jan Colony, Dhoke Juma, Gulistan Colony and several other areas are facing low to zero gas pressure for even in October.

“It seems SNGPL has started practice to prepare public mentally for facing low to zero gas pressure during winter therefore they have started it quite early. There is no reason as why the gas pressure has gone down all of a sudden,” a disgruntled Atif Irshad, resident of Muslim Town said.

Apart from domestic consumers, the owners of hotels and ‘tandoors’ in the affected localities in state of helplessness are using LPG cylinders in the month of October, thanks to apathy of SNGPL.

“The tall claims of SNGPL for improvement in gas supply have dashed to the ground as there is absolutely no respite for public from low to zero gas pressure even in summer season,” said Bilal Khan and ‘naanbai’ in Chamanzar. “It is an embarrassing situation but nobody is keen to resolve public related issues in the country,” Muhammad Anwar Bashir, resident of Adiala Road said.

Once again, SNGPL Senior General Manager (Rawalpindi Circle) Muhammad Zahoor while talking to ‘The News’ gave a policy statement saying he was personally monitoring gas pressure in all areas. He admitted that some of areas are facing low to zero gas pressure. “But, gas pressure will be better in some days,” he assured.