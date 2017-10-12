Polio, health emergencies remain at heart of WHO agenda

Islamabad :The annual report of the World Health Organization’s Regional Director, health emergencies, and polio eradication were at the core of discussions held on the first day of the working session of the 64th WHO Regional Committee of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Dr. Mahmoud Fikri, WHO Regional Director, presented the annual report on the work of the Regional Office in 2016. He outlined WHO support to health systems strengthening to achieve universal health coverage and drew attention to the new WHO health emergencies programme, which was expected to bolster WHO’s ability to respond to emergencies and outbreaks.

Dr. Fikri then focused on the regional roadmap that translated his vision into a set of strategic actions to guide WHO’s work with member states for 2017-2021. “Our aim is to ensure that WHO continues to deliver and provide support to countries as one strong WHO and I look forward to working with you all to realize this vision,” Dr. Fikri said.

An update on polio eradication in Pakistan and Afghanistan highlighted the success of polio supplementary immunization activities in 2017 in restricting transmission. Ensuring an end to polio transmission in Pakistan and Afghanistan in the coming low season and transmission in Syrian Arab Republic remains a challenge.

With the region experiencing an unprecedented increase in the magnitude and scale of crises, humanitarian emergencies were also prominent on the agenda. Refugees in the Region now total 15.7 million and 18 million people are internally displaced.

The high incidence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases is impacting global and regional health security. In response, the WHO Health Emergency Programme has mobilised $293 million and delivered 920 tons of health supplies but the funding gap remains at $200 million.

The Dr. A. T. Shousha Foundation Prize for 2017 was awarded to Dr. Yasmin Ahmed Jaffer of Oman for her significant contribution to public health in Oman, particularly in the area of women and child health. Dr. Ahmed Jaffer is currently Senior Consultant and Advisor in the Directorate-General for Primary Health Care, Oman.