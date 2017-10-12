Centre to fund uplift of Hyderabad industrial estates: Zubair

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that funds from the federal government would be utilised to restore and upgrade the infrastructure of industrial estates in Hyderabad.

The governor stated this on Wednesday as he met with a delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry here at the Governor House.

“Hyderabad is an old city having historical importance due to industrial, commercial, and business activities being carried out there to provide employment opportunities to thousands of people,” he said.

The governor said the federal government was spending resources for promotion of economic activities. “The country’s economy is flourishing due to the government’s wise policies,” he added.

After restoration of the law and order in Sindh, he said, the trust of prospective foreign investors had been restored in the country’s economy as investment was being made at an accelerated pace and new businesses were being started.

He said the private sector had come forward to establish new industries, which would create employment opportunities and alleviate poverty in the country. Zubair said the country was moving is the right direction and the situation had been improved a lot as compared to what had been prevailing in 2013. “The pace of economic, trade, cultural and social activities has increased phenomenally,” he said. The present government had been helpful in overcoming energy crisis as surplus electricity would soon be generated in the country, the governor said.