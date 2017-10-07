Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
Reuters
October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Palm oil up

Palm oil up

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures traded slightly higher in quiet trade on Friday ahead of the release of official data for September, but were set to finish the week stronger after two consecutive weeks of declines.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 2,722 ringgit ($642.74) a tonne at the midday break. The contract has gained 1 percent so far this week, hitting a one-week high on Thursday, after two straight weekly falls.

Traded volumes stood at 17,404 lots of 25 tonnes each at Friday noon. "The market is quiet today, it lacks direction as people are waiting for the data," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to the monthly data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement