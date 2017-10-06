Free Medical Camp Served at Dadu District Council with the Instruction of Secretary Special Education Department

According to the given information by Marui Mangi as media coordinator of special education department,

Free medical camp is going to serve at Dadu district council for diagnostic process, prognosis, treatment advices to poor deserving elders patients and children also. The team comprises of pediatrician, gynaecologist, audiologist, speech therapist, physiotherapist, neuro physician, general physician. Special Education secretary Dr Zulifqar Shallwani has taken special initiatives in the implementation process of free medical camp. It is the fourth camp that has served in the rural area where not only patients are given health and hygienic advices but received free medicines by doctors also. Medical coordinator Dr. Sunil Kumar has performed his role for morivating and mobilizing deserving people for attending camp and suggested people to take benefit from camp that is free of charge. Media coordinator Marui Mangi has given briefing to the print media and telemedia about free medical camp services . She said such culture of camp services is the message of consciousness towards their physical treatment and attention regarding health education culture.***