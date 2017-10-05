13 properties of expats reclaimed

LAHORE :With the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, 13 properties of expatriate Pakistanis worth Rs 60 million were reclaimed from the illegal occupants in the last week. OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said this while chairing a departmental meeting. He said the properties which were reclaimed from the illegal occupation were located in Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Vehari districts.

