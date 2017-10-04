Bank guard shoots dead sweeper during quarrel

A sweeper was shot dead during what the Korangi Industrial Area police SHO described as a fight with a bank guard at Godam Chowrangi on Tuesday.

SHO Khalid Abbasi said Karan alias Vicky Lal, 30, son of Goto Lal, was shot dead by the guard, Kashif, deployed on security duty outside a private bank. He said the guard opened straight fire on the sweeper after an exchange of heated words. He would not say what the quarrel was about.

Police attended the scene and took the victim to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead on his arrival. However, SP Landhi Muhammad Arif Aslam told The News that Karan died when Kashif’s gun went off accidentally. He added that no fight took place between Karan and Kashif, and the sweeper’s death was an accident. Both the SP Landhi and SHO ruled out any possibility that Karan was killed for committing blasphemy. Later, police handed over the victim’s body to his heirs to carry out his last rites.