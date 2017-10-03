Locals laud reopening of Bara bazaar after long closure

BARA: Local people have expressed happiness as the political administration and security forces have reopened the old Bara bazaar after seven years.

The elders, political leaders, traders, shopkeepers and other tribal people thanked the political administration and security forces for reopening the Shalobar markets, links roads, cabin shops and terminals.

A huge gathering was organised recently by the political administration in Bara bazaar to mark the reopening. Elders, traders, markets owners, social workers and political leaders had attended the ceremony in large number.

Bara Political Tehsildar Ghuncha Gul, Malik Waris Khan Afridi, Line Officer Akbar Afridi and peace body members, including Malik Halim Gul Afridi, Malik Said Marjan, Ayub

Afridi, Anjuman-e-Tajiran members Gul Amin Afridi, Said Ayaz and others spoke on the occasion.

The officials and elders said the traders and shopkeepers had been allowed to restart business in various markets, including Niazi Market and Shalobar Market in the bazaar.

They said the closure of Bazaar caused a host of problems to the tribal people and destroyed their businesses, which made them suffer financially.

“We rendered sacrifices during militancy and suffered human and material losses for the sake of the country,” said one of the elders, Malik Waris Khan Afridi.

“Around 11,000 shops and a number of markets remained closed in the decade-long militancy. The traders and shopkeepers were facing numerous difficulties after their return and need immediate government support,” Firdaus Jamal, chairman Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara, told The News.

He said that before the rise of militancy, thousands of people from all tribes earned livelihood in Bara Bazaar.

“We had hoped the government would assist the affected traders and shopkeepers, but we are disappointed as the government has yet to provide us assistance,” he added.

Firdaus Jamal said the bazaar was reopened one and a half years ago but the traders and shopkeepers could not run their business due to financial losses.

The elders said they would organise a big gathering within two weeks to mark the restoration of the business activities in the bazaar.

The speakers demanded the government to restore the pick-up terminals (addas) of Kamarkhel, Bar Qambarkhel and Malikdinkhel tribes.

“The terminals of small vehicles, established in Battatal Bazaar after Bara bazaar was closed due to military operations in 2009, should be closed and shifted to Bara,” said an official.

The elders, traders and shopkeepers asked the government to compensate the affected people for the losses in business in Bara bazaar due to security forces’ operations launched against militant groups in the Bara tehsil.